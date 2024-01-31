Union County announces milestone with 100th food distribution since COVID-19 pandemic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to support the community. The food distribution event that was on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the campus of Kean University, marked the 100th such initiative since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This milestone of hosting the 100th Union County food distribution event not only highlights the hard work of our Union County staff and volunteers, but also emphasizes the pivotal role these initiatives have played in ensuring that no one in Union County went hungry during the pandemic and its aftermath,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “These events brought together county staff, volunteers, local businesses and community organizations who were all working in harmony with our Commissioner Board to provide support where it was needed the most. It is heartening to witness the impact we can make when we come together to support one another during challenging times.”

In the food distribution on Sunday, Dec. 17, the county of Union was able to serve more than 14,148 residents. For the last three years, Union County has provided full boxes of fresh food to residents who participated. Since the program’s inception, Union County’s emergency food distributions have supplied more than 350,000 residents with more than 41 million meals, addressing the heightened need since the start of the pandemic and totaling nearly 40 million pounds of distributed food.

“As county manager, I am immensely grateful for the transformative impact of ARPA funds on our community’s food distribution events,” said County Manager Edward T. Oatman. “These funds have proven to be a lifeline, allowing us to not only meet the immediate needs of our residents but also to do so with enhanced efficiency and compassion. The meaningful difference these resources have made highlights the vital role of ARPA in creating a stronger, more resilient foundation for our county’s well-being.”

For updates on all Union County COVID-19 services, visit www.ucnj.org. General information about COVID-19 is available through the New Jersey Department of Health at nj.gov/health.

The county of Union would like to thank Village Super Market and Gargiulo Produce, who have been continued partners during the last three years. To learn more about Village Super Market, visit: www.myvillagesupermarket.com. To learn more about Gargiulo Produce, visit www.gargiuloproduce.com.

For more information about the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, or to find other food distribution locations, visit https://cfbnj.org/findfood or text FINDFOOD to 908-224-7776.

For additional resources and guidance from the Union County Department of Human Services, visit www.ucnj.org/dhs or call the DHS Action Line at 888-845-3434 or 908-558-2288.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins