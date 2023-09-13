Union County announces 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month calendar of events

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites all residents and visitors to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This series of events, aimed at showcasing and exploring the diversity of Hispanic culture, will include live music, movie nights, arts and crafts and much more.

Hispanic Heritage Month’s calendar of events kicks off with the annual Union County Hispanic Heritage Flag-Raising Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15, at 4:45 p.m. Guest speakers will include Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados, Commissioner Lourdes Leon and the consulate general of El Salvador, Ariel Valle.

The full schedule of events includes:

Friday, Sept. 15

• 4:45 p.m. — Union County Hispanic Heritage Flag Raising Ceremony, Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth

• 6:30 p.m. — Union County residents: Meet & Greet Your Local Hispanic Civic Organizations, Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway

• 8 p.m. — Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway

Free limited tickets are available. Visit www.ucnj.org/hhm to reserve tickets today.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

• 6 p.m. — Family Movie Night, playing “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” at Hubbard Middle School, 661 West 8th St., Plainfield

Thursday, Oct. 12

• Noon — Hispanic Leadership Event, with Marelyn Rivera, NJ Department of State, executive director for Hispanic Policy, Research and Development, at Union College of Union County, 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford

Saturday, Oct. 14

• 2 to 7:30 p.m. — Family Fun Day, rain date Sunday, Oct. 15, free live music, arts/crafts, food trucks, Warinanco Park, Roselle/Elizabeth

• 5:30 p.m. — Family Movie Night, playing “Vivo,” at Warinanco Park, Roselle/Elizabeth

For more information about these events or to check out any additional activities added for Hispanic Heritage Month, visit www.ucnj.org/hhm.