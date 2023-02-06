Union County allocating $2.2 million to organizations for COVID-19 response

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announced that Union County is allocating $2.2 million in Community Development Block Grant funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to organizations to help residents affected by COVID-19.

“This is an investment in our county that will help provide important building upgrades and social services to organizations in helping residents who still may be recovering from COVID-19,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “Many residents faced financial and career hardship due to the pandemic, and this additional money will help boost the many programs and services our residents need. I encourage all organizations who are eligible to log on to our website and apply today. Together, we will continue to build a stronger Union County to strengthen our community and improve the quality of life for all.”

This supplemental CDBG funding is meant to be spent “to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.” Any project administered with these funds must also meet CDBG regulations and criteria. Funding is available in specific assistance categories for organizations to administer to residents affected by COVID-19.

In making decisions for funding with this special CDBG-CV allocation, Union County will consider factors such as eligibility, national objective and whether the project provides substantial community benefits to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. Projects must serve mainly low- and moderate-income persons.

Projects must be ready to implement immediately. Eligible subrecipients may use the funds for building improvements and public services.

“The Community Development Block Grant program makes a big difference in our county, and it is with grants like these that we are able to make important investments in infrastructure, and, most importantly, investments in our residents,” said Commissioner Lourdes Leon, who serves as the CDBG liaison. “Organizations who are accepted are going to benefit greatly from this funding, and their growth will overall help us continue to succeed as a county.”

Applications will be reviewed and scored for the applicant’s financial/accounting capacity and compliance, community need for the proposed project, overall project benefits, experience, and HUD compliance. By request, translation services and documents, as well as alternative accessible document formats, are available.

The CDBG-CV application is available at ucnj.org/cdbg and will close on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Questions can be directed to Brandon Givens at 908-527-4462 or [email protected]