Union College celebrates reopening of Kellogg Building following Tropical Storm Ida damage

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Elizabeth I. Kellogg Building, one of the buildings on Union College’s Elizabeth campus, reopened for the fall semester. The Kellogg Building sustained significant water damage after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the lower level of the building with more than 4 feet of water. Damages were repaired throughout the year, and, on Thursday, Dec. 1, the reopening of the Kellogg Building was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Tropical Storm Ida made landfall in Union County, with more than 40 Union College faculty, staff, students and members of the public sheltered overnight across the college’s three campuses in Cranford, Elizabeth and Plainfield, waiting for the storm to subside. Due to the flooding caused by the storm, the Kellogg Building sustained electrical, structural and equipment damage.

During the next year, Union College’s finance and operations team worked diligently to reopen Kellogg as quickly as possible. The operations housed in Kellogg, including the Trinitas School of Nursing, had to be relocated until renovations were completed.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Union College’s president, Margaret M. McMenamin, was joined by members of the college and the Union County community to reopen the building officially. Attendees included Union College board of trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel; Union College board of governors Chairperson Mary M. Zimmermann; foundation donor Jimmy Kellogg; Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage; Kean MacLelland, chief of staff for Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis; Dean of the Elizabeth campus Elizabeth Ramos; Vice President of Finance and Operations Lori A. Wilkin; and Dean of the Trinitas School of Nursing Roseminda Santee.

“We are proud of the effort and commitment to reopen the Kellogg Building and are here to celebrate that accomplishment,” said McMenamin. “We thank the city of Elizabeth and Mayor Bollwage for their assistance in this process. The Kellogg family’s donation and legacy lives on in this building, and it helps secure Union’s presence in Elizabeth for many years to come.”

Speakers included Kellogg, Richel and Bollwage. Following remarks, the ribbon was cut, officially reopening the Kellogg Building. The event concluded with a tour of the Kellogg Building.

