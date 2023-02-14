Tips for better health offered for American Heart Month

UNION COUNTY, NJ — February is American Heart Month and The Gateway Family YMCA urges local community members to get a blood pressure screening. Revised blood pressure guidelines from the American Heart Association mean that nearly half of all Americans — 46 percent — have high blood pressure. High blood pressure is often referred to as “The Silent Killer” because there are typically no warning signs or symptoms.

While high blood pressure and heart disease are serious conditions, the good news is a healthy heart is an achievable goal through lifestyle changes, such as lowering sodium intake, eating healthier and getting more physical activity.

Throughout February, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering a series called Heart Health Happy Hour on Zoom each Tuesday at 5 p.m. Topics include: The Basics!, Stress Less!, Sleep More! and Living the Lifestyle! Facilitated by Susan Butler, director of WISE Community Services, this series is free and open to the community, with registration available at tgfymca.org/events.

Following are tips for the entire family to become heart healthy this February:

• Get physical: Being physically active every day is fun and can improve the function of your heart. Plan and schedule opportunities for active play. For example, include a brisk, 10-minute trip around the block after meals or a 10-minute walking break during the day. If your family enjoys active video games, select versions that require moving the body’s large muscle groups while playing.

• Take a snooze: Lack of sleep can be associated with elevated cholesterol and blood pressure. Adults need at least seven, but no more than nine hours of sleep at night to aid with the prevention of heart disease. Children need 10-12 hours of sleep per night. Develop bedtime routines for the entire family to assist with falling asleep faster and staying asleep.

• Shape up those recipes: Make over your family’s favorite recipes by reducing the amount of salt and saturated fat and substituting a lower fat food without sacrificing tastes. For example, use low-fat yogurt instead of sour cream and skip the seasoning packet and use pepper and olive oil instead. Read food labels to learn more about what is in the package and select foods that have less than 1,000 mg of sodium per serving.

• Feeling the pressure: Revised blood pressure guidelines from American Heart Association mean that nearly half of all Americans — 46 percent — have high blood pressure. Lowering or maintaining normal blood pressure can greatly reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke. Start self-monitoring your blood pressure and know the numbers. Discuss the results with your doctor if needed.

• Play together: Spending time together as a family is a great way to reduce stress, which is important to heart health. Make homemade valentines for your children’s classmates or build a snow fort together in the yard or the park.

“There are many factors in keeping your heart healthy and having a handle on your blood pressure and sodium intake are effective tools in preventing heart disease,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.

The Gateway Family YMCA offers the YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program free to the community. Designed to assist adults with hypertension lower and better manage their blood pressure, the program focuses on regular monitoring of one’s blood pressure at home using proper measuring techniques, individualized support and nutrition education to potentially reduce blood pressure and improve their quality of life. Registration is available at www.tgfymca.org.

“Whether you have high blood pressure, are at risk for heart disease or want to keep your heart healthy the Y has resources that can help achieve better health,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We offer in person and virtual programs and activities for all ages designed to improve and increase physical activity and community health.”

The Gateway Family YMCA provides individual and family members with heart-healthy activity and programs including swimming, group exercise, virtual exercise and small group chronic disease self-management and nutrition programs. Families participate in programs, activities and events to build wellness opportunities, engagement and fun.