The Gateway Family YMCA’s CEO receives Martin Bartner Award

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA, received the Martin Bartner Award from the New Jersey YMCA State Alliance at the 2022 annual dinner reception and awards ceremony at the Social Profit Center at Mill One in Hamilton on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“The Martin Bartner award recognizes a diverse YMCA staff or volunteer leader whose efforts epitomize the Y’s core values and dedication to diversity and inclusion,” said Darrin W. Anderson Sr., chief executive officer, New Jersey YMCA State Alliance. “Through this leadership award, the YMCA State Alliance affords its steadfast commitment to the intrinsic value of diversity of thought, people, leadership as reflected in the community we serve.”

“Krystal began her YMCA career in 1985 when few women, and fewer women and men of color were involved in leadership positions,” said Julie Gallanty, vice president, Alliance Services, New Jersey YMCA State Alliance, during the award presentation. “Each step of the way, she actively broke a part of the glass ceiling, laying a pathway for other women, and women and men of color to follow.”

“I am honored to be named as the recipient of the Martin Bartner Award and all it represents. This award is even more poignant this year, as I approach my retirement from 37 years of YMCA service,” said Canady. “Throughout my Y career, I have always strived to lead by example, support teamwork and communication, and listen to our community. I am proud of the growth we have achieved and our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and health equity for all.”

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Clayton