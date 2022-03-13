The Gateway Family YMCA receives grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA was awarded a $5,000 grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro to assist with child care services. The grant will go toward classroom supplies and equipment promoting diversity and inclusion in learning activities, early interest in STEM and language skills, and furniture that adheres to COVID-19 best practices in child care.

“We are so proud to support the invaluable resources that the Gateway Family YMCA provides for our community,” said Matt Campo, chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro. “We are eager to see the meaningful impact they continue to make in the lives of the children they serve.”

“During the global pandemic there has been an increased need for child care for essential workers,” stated Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer. “The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community for over 121 years, and we thank Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro for their support. As a charity, having community partners allows us to continue to serve the community.”

The Gateway Family YMCA provides child care for approximately 800 children each year and summer day camp for 1,300. Child care and early learning programs at the Y focus on comprehensively nurturing child development by building foundational skills, fostering healthy relationships and boosting self-reliance, all in a safe and supportive environment.

“During these challenging times, the Y has remained a constant, steady partner for our working families,” said Melynda A. Mileski, executive vice president/chief operations officer of the Gateway Family YMCA. “Children attending YMCA child care relied on the safety, consistency and learning provided through our Child Development Centers and caring staff.”

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton