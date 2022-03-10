UNION COUNTY, NJ — The 2022 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back after a two-year hiatus and will be held on Saturday, March 26. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12, but expected inclement weather has caused it to be rescheduled. The day will start at 9 a.m. with a Thornstick Mass, hosted in conjunction with the Elizabeth Ancient Order of Hibernians at Immaculate Heart of Mary & St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 215 Court St. in Elizabeth. The reviewing stand festivities at Morris and Stuyvesant avenues in Union will begin at noon, featuring a “Kids Zone” just off Morris Avenue.

At 1 p.m. sharp, the parade will begin with the marching units gathered on Morris Avenue and along Commerce and Jeanette avenues. The parade route proceeds east along Morris Avenue to a turn at the main reviewing stand at Stuyvesant Avenue and ends at Roosevelt Avenue.

Parade announcers at the midway reviewing stand at Morris and Caldwell avenues will have details of all the participants, the parade history and other information. It’s a great place to watch the parade.

The Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee was founded in 1995 by a group of Irish American and fraternal organizations. The county’s first parade stepped off in 1997 in the township of Union and — through the cooperative efforts of the committee, the township, the county of Union, corporate sponsors, advertisers and the public — it has grown to be the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Jersey.

Parade Committee Officers

General Chairwoman: Pam Joyce

First Vice Chairperson: John Hokanson

Second Vice Chairperson: Ann Marie Matheson

Treasurer: Ann Marie Matheson

Recording Secretary: Jennifer Goodman

Corresponding/Financial Secretary: Edward Thornton

Sergeant-at-Arms: Karen Resetar

Chaplain: Rev. Charles McDermott

Counsel: Bill Neafsey

Judge of Elections: James Feehan

Historian: Tony Brennan

Trustee Emeritus

Frank Bradley

Trustees

Chairperson: Frank McGovern

Jim Feehan

Deborah Sully

Paul Butterly

John Holmes

Kathy Noonan

Photo by David Van Deventer