Take a virtual nature walk in Conant Park from the comfort of home

UNION COUNTY, NJ — As the winter cold snap continues, nature lovers can enjoy the outdoors from indoors, thanks to a team of expert naturalists from Union County’s Trailside Nature & Science Center. The team took a tracking hike through Conant Park in Hillside on a snowy day and filmed the adventure, featuring hawks, foxes, woodpeckers and signs of other local wildlife.

A link to the video is available at the Trailside website, ucnj.org/trailside.

“It is always surprising to learn how close we are to nature in Union County. The Conant Park winter walk demonstrates how our parks serve a crucial role in habitat conservation and biodiversity, while providing open space for thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy all year,” said Union County Board of County Commissioners Chairperson Rebecca Williams.

An oasis of nature bordered by bustling neighborhoods, Conant Park features a diverse habitat that includes open fields, forests and waterways, along with public recreation facilities.

The nine-minute “Winter Walk in Conant Park” video teaches viewers about animal signs in winter, how plants and animals cope with the cold weather, the benefits of snow cover and more. Viewers can also learn about which trees keep their needles year-round and which hold on to their leaves long into the winter season.

For information about all Trailside activities, visit ucnj.org/trailside. Trailside is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for holidays. COVID-19 safety rules apply.

“Winter Walk in Conant Park” is part of a video series created by the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation that also includes videos of historical sites; those are available online from the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at ucnj.org/cultural.

Wintertime visitors to Union County parks are reminded that sledding and ice skating are permitted only in designated areas. Cross-country skiing is permitted on the many paths and trails in county parks. Downhill skiing is not allowed in any county park.

Photo Courtesy of the Trailside Nature & Science Center