Spotted lanternfly update: Act now to prevent breeding

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Spotted lanternfly infestations begin with the appearance of small, beetle-like nymphs in the spring, which transform into large, destructive hopping insects over the summer.

“The spotted lanternfly is a widespread problem in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the surrounding region. Everyone can help reduce the infestation by taking steps to limit their chances of breeding this fall and by reducing their preferred habitat,” Union County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams said.

During the last year, the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation has been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station to assess various methods for locating and trapping lanternflies and preventing egg masses from hatching. Circle traps were set up in the Watchung Reservation and they have already caught thousands of spotted lanternflies.

Union County has also assembled staff from the Department of Parks & Recreation, the Bureau of Shade Tree & Conservation, the Bureau of Mosquito Control, the Bureau of Geographic Information Systems and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County to focus on fighting the infestation, and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture has awarded Union County a grant to fight the spotted lanternfly on a countywide basis.

The Union County Office of Public Information will provide updates on the work of this task force and will continue to provide guidance on spotted lanternfly control for residents. A dedicated page on the county website for spotted lanternfly news and updates has been set up at ucnj.org/slf.

Residents are advised to stomp on any lanternfly they see now.

Residents with trees on their property can use circle traps to catch nymphs in the summer and mature lanternflies in early fall. Lanternflies are known to feed on the sap of 70 different trees and plants, but the ailanthus tree, or tree of heaven, is their preferred host.

Note that sticky tape and glue traps should never be used, because they can ensnare birds and beneficial insects. Circle traps are widely available online. They can also be made at home with simple materials. For more information about circle traps and other environmentally safe methods of trapping nymphs and mature lanternflies, including a link for instructions on do-it-yourself circle traps, visit ucnj.org/slf.

Residents can also reduce the preferred habitat for spotted lanternflies by arranging to have ailanthus trees removed from their property. Because the ailanthus tree is an invasive non-native species, removing it can enable more diverse, native species to grow while also reducing breeding opportunities for the spotted lanternfly. However, property owners are advised to consult a professional landscape or tree service to remove ailanthus trees. Sprouts and small saplings can be pulled up by the roots, but larger ailanthus trees require professional treatment with an herbicide to prevent them from growing back in greater numbers after cutting.

