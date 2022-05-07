Senior artists of Union County are showcased at Trailside Nature & Science Center

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Senior Citizens Art Exhibit, featuring 108 works in various media, is now on display at the Trailside Nature & Science Center, located in the Watchung Reservation at 452 New Providence Road in Mountainside.

Trailside is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Mondays and holidays. Admission is free of charge. The public is invited to visit the exhibit through Wednesday, May 11.

“We are very proud of our senior artists, both professional and nonprofessional. The exhibit at Trailside is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a view of the world from their unique perspective,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams.

The exhibit is an annual event that showcases artworks created by Union County residents age 60 and older — both professional and nonprofessional artists. Artworks include a variety of media categories, including acrylic painting, oil painting, watercolor, pastel, drawing, photography, digital art, mixed media, sculpture and crafts.

Awards for outstanding entries in each media category were selected by artists Kortez Artise, Joseph Borzotta and Michael Donato.

The Best in Show by a Professional Artist award went to Lynda Dubois-Jackson of Plainfield for her piece titled “Grandma & Friends.” Best in Show by a Non-professional Artist was awarded to Elizabeth Gillin of Westfield for her oil painting titled “Amanda Gorman, My Favorite Poet.”

All first-place artworks will go on to compete at the state level in the 2022 New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show in East Windsor this fall.

Photo Courtesy of Tina Casey