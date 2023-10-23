Sample ballots for Union County voters are now available

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi has announced that sample ballots for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, can now be viewed and downloaded on the county clerk’s elections website at www.unioncountyvotes.com and through Union County Votes, a free app for all mobile devices.

The county clerk’s office will also be mailing sample ballots to all registered Union County voters. The sample ballot mailings will begin on or about Monday, Oct. 23.

“The website and app offer a convenient way for voters to familiarize themselves with their ballot, even before they receive their copy in the mail,” Rajoppi said. “I urge all of our residents to exercise your right to preview and prepare for the upcoming election. Please visit our website to get informed, get ready and let your voice be heard.”

Voters with any questions about their sample ballots can call the county clerk’s Elections Division at 908-527-4996 or email the Elections Division at [email protected].

For more information about the county clerk’s election services visit unioncountyvotes.com or contact the Elections Division at 908-527-4996 or [email protected].