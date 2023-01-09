Safe Routes to School recognizes local schools and municipalities

UNION COUNTY, NJ — This year, the EZ Ride Bike & Pedestrian Program team hosted more than 450 events in 300 communities, including safety presentations, poster contests, bike safety presentations, walk assessments and walk-to-school days, to promote safety and biking.

Approximately 40,000 students attended these events. The result: 154 schools and municipalities were recognized as winners of the NJ Safe Routes to School Program by the New Jersey Department of Transportation; 76 percent, or 117, of the 154 awardees were from disadvantaged communities.

• From Elizabeth, Sonia Sotomayor School No. 25 and Winfield Scott School No. 2 received First Step awards, and Joseph Battin School No. 4 received a gold award.

• From Garwood, Lincoln Franklin Elementary School received a bronze award.

• From Kenilworth, Harding Elementary School received a First Step award.

• From Linden, Highland Avenue School No. 10 received a First Step award.

• From Roselle Park, Ernest J. Finizio Aldene Elementary School received a silver award.

• From Scotch Plains, Coles Elementary School received a First Step award.

In addition to schools receiving awards, individual municipalities were also recognized. Clark, Fanwood, Kenilworth, Springfield and Westfield received First Step awards, and Elizabeth, Linden and Roselle Park received gold awards.