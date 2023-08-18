Richard Codey announces retirement

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Richard Codey will be retiring from the state legislature at the end of the year, concluding a 50 year run in office that included stints as an assemblyman, senator and governor.

“Why? Because it’s time,” Codey said in a statement. “Time to step aside and watch the next generation do their thing. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of this state, especially those of you in the City of Orange and my neighbors in Essex and Morris counties.”

Codey was expected to be on the ballot in this November’s general election. He defeated his former running mate, Nia Gill, in a primary vote for the senate seat in June.

Gill and Codey were running mates when she ran for Assembly and he for Senate in the 27th District. Her home was subsequently moved into the 34th District and she won election to the Senate from that district but another redistricting moved her back into the 27th District and pitted her against Codey.

A call to Codey’s office was referred to Essex County Democratic Party headquarters, which did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Codey began his career in state government in 1973 when he was elected to the Assembly at age 26, becoming, at the time, the youngest person ever elected to the State Legislature. He served four Assembly terms before being elected to the State Senate in 1981. He has been re-elected 11 times.

Codey served as senate co-president from 2002 to 2004 when the upper house was evenly split 20-20 between Democratic and Republican senators. When Democrats gained the majority in 2004, he was selected senate president for the 211th, 212th and 213th legislative sessions. When Gov. James E. McGreevey resigned before his term expired, Codey became the state’s 53rd governor on Nov. 16, 2004.

He chose not to run for the office of governor and he was succeeded by Jon Corzine.

“The people have always been the best part of every job I’ve had. I was born and raised in a funeral home, and that life taught me lessons that served me well as I served you. How to listen. How to be compassionate. How to help,” Codey said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said it is impossible to imagine what New Jersey would look like today without Codey’s visionary, dedicated, and principled leadership. He said Codey always stood up for children and families.

“Look no further than Gov. Codey’s long record of accomplishments when it comes to strengthening public health—including increasing funding for mental health care, championing stem cell research, and establishing the State’s Charity Care Program,” said Murphy.

Murphy noted that Codey has been a role model for generations of New Jerseyans—as a coach for youth basketball teams, as a mentor for first-generation college students, and as a funeral director.

“And I will always remember how he took a chance on me back during the cold, dark and lonely days of my first run for office,” Murphy said.

Codey represents the state’s 27th Legislative District, which includes Maplewood, South Orange, West Orange and other towns in Essex and Morris counties.

Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, who represents the same district and is also retiring at the end of her term, said Codey has left an “indelible mark” on the state and he is one of the most well-known and well-respected of the state’s elected officials.

“New Jersey is a far better place for having had the benefit of his leadership, and I for having the benefit of his friendship,” Jasey said.

Codey is known for his advocacy on behalf of individuals with mental illnesses. Early in his legislative career, he exposed problems in state psychiatric hospitals when he assumed the name of a deceased convicted criminal and was hired at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital. His undercover operation received national attention and led to reforms that significantly improved the quality of care and quality of life for patients in mental health facilities, according to his official.

As governor, Mr. Codey continued to bring the struggles of individuals with mental illness to the forefront of the public’s attention. His first official act was to establish the Governor’s Task Force on Mental Health to report on the direction New Jersey should take in delivering improved services to its mentally ill. During his 14 months as governor, he was successful in implementing more than 90 percent of the task force’s recommendations. Along with his wife, Mary Jo, he launched a statewide postpartum depression awareness campaign, the bio said.

“I’ve fought to pass laws that matter to all New Jerseyans, especially people who don’t always have a voice or the ability to be heard. From mental health and addiction services to bans on indoor smoking and championing our toughest-in-the-nation gun laws. I’ve fought for who and what I believe in, even when it wasn’t easy,” Codey said.

State Senate President Nick Scutari said Codey is one of the most accomplished state leaders in New Jersey history.

“He knew how to get things done and he did it with humility, good humor and a spirit of selfless determination,” Scutari said in a statement. “He was a pioneer in the recognition and treatment of mental health conditions at a time when the issue was not openly discussed, and he demonstrated the courage of his beliefs by going undercover in a state psychiatric hospital to expose mistreatment. He also fought for significant gun safety laws, to track sex offenders and crack down on Internet predators, to protect young athletes from the ill effects of steroids, to pursue medical research with stem cells and to make health care available to the uninsured, among countless additional accomplishments.”

Codey was born in Orange. He is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was a teacher in the East Orange public school system before joining his family’s business, Frank J. Codey & Son Funeral Directors. He was president of an insurance company for 25 years prior to selling the business in 2008.

The senator and his wife, the former Ms. Rolli, are the parents of two sons, Kevin and Christopher and grandparents of Brooke Codey.

“Fifty years is a long time. I have seen a lot of changes in the Legislature and the governor’s office. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of public service. Public service is about making a difference in the lives of people. It’s about working together to create a better future for everyone.

“I’ll miss that — the hope and promise of doing something great for people every day. And I’ll miss you — the people who voted for me and the people who didn’t. You made me better as a legislator and as a person.

“So after 50 years, let me say this: There can be no greater privilege than representing people who trust you as you have trusted me.”