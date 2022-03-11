Remembering and honoring past dignitaries

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is now in its 25th year. Here is a look back at past parade dignitaries:
• 2019: Grand marshal, Sister Percylee Hart; chairperson, Jessica Cunningham; adjutant, Kerry Ricci.
• 2018: Grand marshal, John McPartlan; chairperson, Kathleen M. Holmes; adjutant, Pam Joyce.
• 2017: Grand marshal, Joe Nolan; chairperson, Harry Capko; adjutant, Deborah Sully.
• 2016: Grand marshal, Frank McGovern; chairperson, Kerry Ricci; adjutant, Jessica Cunningham.
• 2015: Grand marshal, Margaret McMenamin; chairperson, Anthony J. Brennan; adjutant, Kathleen Holmes.
• 2014: Grand marshal, Robert E. “Bobby” Jeans Sr.; chairperson, Kathryn Noonan; adjutant, Bernadette Sullivan.
• 2013: Grand marshal, Jim Tansey; chairperson, Kelly Anne Scanlon; adjutant, Harry Capko.
• 2012: Grand marshal, Bill Dugan; chairperson, Michael J. Panella; adjutant, Kerry Ricci.
• 2011: Grand marshal, Dave Bell; chairperson, Marylou Lenahan ; adjutant, Kathryn Noonan.
• 2010: Grand marshal, Sister Marion Scranton; chairperson, Jim Lowney; adjutant, Kelly Scanlon.
• 2009: Grand marshal, Joe Dugett; chairperson, Deborah Capasso; adjutant, Michael Panella.
• 2008: Grand marshal, Jim Lowney Sr.; chairperson, Gene Sully; adjutant, Karen Cunningham.
• 2007: Grand marshal, William J. Lavin; chairperson, J. Dennis Cogan; adjutant, John Peters.
• 2006: Grand marshal, Kathleen DiChiara; chairperson, Peter J. Tierney; adjutant, Paul Butterly.
• 2005: Grand marshal, Peg Cullen; chairperson, Frank McGovern; adjutant, Joe Dugett.
• 2004: Grand marshal, Matthew P. Glackin; chairperson, James Feehan; adjutant, Gene Sully.
• 2003: Grand marshal, John Langan; chairperson, Stephen Gallagher; adjutant, William Neafsey.
• 2002: Grand marshal, Marilyn Ryan; chairperson, James Dougherty; adjutant, Catherine Zabita.
• 2001: Grand marshal, Joseph B. Sullivan; chairperson, Michael Scanlon; adjutant, Edward Fitzgerald.
• 2000: Grand marshal, Frank Donnelly; chairperson, Vincent O’Donnell; adjutant, James Dougherty.
• 1999: Grand marshal, Owen Roe McGovern; chairperson, John Langan; adjutant, Lester Sargent.
• 1998: Grand marshal, Monsignor Hugh O’Donnell; chairperson, Kevin Dowling; adjutant, Vincent O’Donnell.
• 1997: Chairperson, Joseph Cryan; adjutant, John Langan.
