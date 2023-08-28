NJDOT to spend $1.5 million funding Rahway Valley Rails-To-Trails Project

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the New Jersey Department of Transportation has awarded Union County $1,500,000 in funding from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program for the Rahway Valley Rails-to-Trails Project.

The Rahway Valley Rails-to-Trails Project will create safe multi-use trails from the abandoned Rahway Valley Railroad section that traverses Kenilworth and Roselle Park. These new trails, designed for pedestrians and bicyclists, will connect communities, businesses, shopping, and recreational opportunities.

“On behalf of the Union County Board of County Commissioners, we are grateful to the NJDOT for their commitment to creating vibrant and sustainable transportation alternatives that enrich our communities,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “The Rahway Valley Rails-to-Trails Project paves the way for a brighter future, where safe and accessible multi-use trails bring people together, boost local businesses, create jobs, and unlock the beauty of Union County.”

The completion of this project will significantly improve modes of transportation in the county, specifically as it relates to cyclists and pedestrian walkways. The county has seen a growing number of trail enthusiasts and the conversion of the Rahway Valley Railroad into an active greenway trail will give residents more opportunities to exercise in and explore their community.

Administered by NJDOT in collaboration with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization, the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program focuses on providing federal funds for community-based non-traditional surface transportation projects. The program aims to enhance the cultural, aesthetic, and environmental aspects of the nation’s intermodal system.

Union County’s selection for the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program funding highlights NJDOT’s commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure and creating vibrant, accessible communities.