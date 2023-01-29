NJ Transit rail operations celebrates 40 years of service

NEWARK, NJ — Jan. 1 marked the 40th anniversary of NJ Transit assuming control and management of the operations of New Jersey’s commuter rail network, previously operated by Conrail under contract to NJ Transit and the state of New Jersey.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 1983, the first NJ Transit trains departed Hoboken and Penn Station New York with crews who were now officially NJ Transit employees. During the past 40 years, NJ Transit has invested in modernized equipment, rebuilt the infrastructure and right-of-way, increased service to midtown Manhattan, introduced one-seat rides to Penn Station New York on three rail lines, increased overall capacity, extended electrification on two busy rail corridors, and more.

“Congratulations to the men and women of rail operations for a job well done,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “I am proud of NJ Transit’s commitment over the last four decades in providing safe and reliable rail travel for millions of customers all over the state. And we continue to use and invest in the latest technologies and advances to enhance service and safety.”

“Our congratulations and thanks go out to the entire NJ Transit rail operations team, past and present, on the occasion of its 40th anniversary,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “With a proud legacy behind us, an extraordinary team now in place, major rail infrastructure projects like the Portal North Bridge Replacement Project currently underway, and 138 new multilevel rail cars beginning to arrive in 2024, the future looks very bright for this essential division of NJ Transit — and, more importantly, for the millions of customers who depend on it every year.”

In recognition of this anniversary, NJ Transit has painted four locomotives in heritage paint schemes to recognize the predecessor railroads and employees that make up the system. For instance, ALP46A 4636 wears a Pennsylvania Railroad–inspired paint scheme, while GP40PH-2 4109 appears reminiscent of its as-delivered Central Railroad of New Jersey paint scheme.

Photo Courtesy of NJ Transit