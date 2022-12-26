NJ Transit conducts second public forum on accessibility

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 15, NJ Transit hosted its second accessibility forum as part of its continuing efforts to communicate with the public about the organization’s efforts to expand inclusion and access to public transportation for customers with disabilities. The forum was held live at NJ Transit headquarters with virtual attendance and viewing via Zoom and YouTube.

“Hearing feedback directly from our customers who rely on our transit services is critical to our efforts to consistently assess and improve,” N.J. Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “Providing the services that our customers need relies on this open dialogue.”

“NJ Transit is firmly committed to the goal of creating the most accessible and inclusive system possible for our customers, and these forums are an important element in achieving that goal,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “This second accessibility forum gave

NJ Transit another opportunity to hear directly from our customers, and to ensure that they are aware of all we’re doing to improve accessibility to the system.”

This is the second forum of its kind. The first was held on June 14. During the forums, NJ Transit showcases its accessibility efforts from various facets of the organization. The forum also provides the opportunity to answer frequently asked questions related to accessibility, as well as educate and inform participants about NJ Transit services and accommodations.

For more information about NJ Transit’s accessibility services and to view a recording to the forum, visit njtransit.com/accessibility.