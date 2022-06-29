NJ Transit celebrates Pride Month with specially marked buses

UNION COUNTY, NJ — NJ Transit, in collaboration with sponsor Hackensack Meridian Health, has unveiled two Ride With Pride themed buses to celebrate the LGBTQ community and its allies during Pride Month. The wrapped buses will be on display throughout New Jersey on the transit system.

“NJ Transit is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we are especially proud to help keep New Jersey moving with these new specially marked buses. NJ Transit welcomes all members of the LGBTQIA-plus community and its advocates to ‘Ride With Pride’ this June,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

“We are celebrating Pride Month throughout the agency and across our system,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “I’m pleased we were able to work with our ‘Ride With Pride’ company employee resource group, which is made up of LGBTQIA-plus employees and allies, on this special project to reaffirm our commitment to inclusion to our customers and employees.”

“New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and our differences are to be celebrated. Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to be an ally of the LGBTQ-plus community and partner with NJ Transit to ensure that every patient, family member and staff member is treated with respect, empathy and compassion,” Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett said. “Inside and outside the walls of our hospitals, we are dedicated to creating an environment where New Jerseyans feel comfortable enough to be their authentic selves, thrive as individuals and reach their potential.”