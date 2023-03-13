Newspaper welcomes new editor

To our readers,

I’d like to take a moment to introduce myself.

My name is Joe Ungaro and I was recently named editor at Worrall Community Newspapers. I’ve been a Maplewood resident for the last 14 years and have been involved in various activities around town, including youth sports (baseball, football, soccer and wrestling) and activities at our church, St. George’s.

My wife and I have two children; one attends Columbia High School while the other is, well, let’s just say he’s “finding himself” right now.

I’ve spent more than 30 years in journalism, working at four newspapers, The Providence Journal, The Daily-Post Athenian in Athens, Tenn., The Norwich Bulletin in Connecticut and the Daily Record of Morris County, N.J. I also spent about 10 years with The Associated Press in the New York City bureau.

I’ve worked as a reporter, editor and most recently as general manager in Morris County. I also owned and operated a sandwich shop but that’s a story for another time.

I’m excited about this opportunity and I look forward to our being involved in the community. If you have information you would like published and posted on the web or you have a story tip, you can email me at [email protected] or call me at 908-686-7700, 129.

Best,

Joe Ungaro