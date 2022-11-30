New Cum Laude Society members announced at Mount Saint Mary Academy

WATCHUNG, NJ — Elizabeth Roper, director of college counseling at Mount Saint Mary Academy, announced the names of six students who have been invited into the academy’s Cum Laude Society for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“The Cum Laude Society is a fellowship of scholars whose purpose is to recognize excellence in academic work,” she said. “The society was founded in 1906, and the Mount Saint Mary Academy chapter was established in 1956.”

In accordance with the national directives and based on the students’ cumulative grade-point averages at the end of junior year, the following members of the Class of 2023 have been invited to join the Cum Laude Society: Brenna Watkins, of Basking Ridge; Mary Claire Schleck, of Metuchen; Giuliana Pelcher, of Berkeley Heights; Charlotte Gray, of Plainfield; Phoebe Costalos, of Mountainside; and Madeleine Ahlbeck, of Plainfield.

“When I see the names of these young women, I have great hope for a better and more compassionate world,” said S. Lisa D. Gambacorto, directress.

Photo Courtesy of Michelle H. Daino