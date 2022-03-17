Mount Saint Mary Academy swim team breaks state and school records during Meet of Champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Denise Materia, director of athletics and assistant directress at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, reported that the following members of the swim team qualified for the Meet of Champions on Saturday, March 5, at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell: Olivia Chow, a junior from Union; Sophia Latini, a junior from Stewartsville; Kayla Marion, a freshman from Basking Ridge; Catherine Meisner, a senior from Berkeley Heights; Julia Meisner, a senior from Berkeley Heights; Livia Minaides, a junior from Bridgewater; Catherine Ritter, a freshman from Westfield; and Zoe Tseng, a freshman from Watchung.

Coach Megan Decker said, “What an amazing ending to a season full of championship titles. I’m so proud of the team. They deserve all the glory!”

Catherine Meisner broke the Mount Saint Mary Academy record and the state record in the 200-meter freestyle with 1:46.99. She won this event all three years at the Meet of Champions. She also earned third place in the 500-meter freestyle.

Julia Meisner placed fifth in the 200-meter individual medley, and she placed third in the 100-meter butterfly.

Sophia Latini earned 16th place in the 100-meter butterfly.

Earning third place in the 200-meter medley relay were Olivia Chow, Julia Meisner, Sophia Latini and Catherine Meisner.

The following swimmers broke the state record and established a new school record of 3:27.64 in the 400-meter freestyle relay: Catherine Ritter, Olivia Chow, Julia Meisner and Catherine Meisner.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle H. Daino