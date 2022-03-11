Michael O. McNany is the 2022 grand marshal

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Michael O. McNany, the youngest of five, was born in Mount Lebanon, Pa., in 1966. He and his siblings — Paul, Ed, Brian and Rita — lived there until the family relocated back to New Jersey and settled in Springfield. Being raised in an Irish family, with roots in counties Cork and Monaghan, McNany spent many holidays and other occasions with aunts, uncles and cousins. There was music, laughter, and the sharing of stories and traditions. McNany remained in Springfield, raising his daughter, Amy, in the town.

McNany attended St. James Roman Catholic School, graduating in 1980, and continued his education at Jonathan Dayton High School, graduating from there in 1984. Shortly after graduating high school, McNany worked as a warehouse manager and eventually became a branch manager for a local irrigation supply company.

In August 1988, McNany was appointed to the Springfield Police Department, where he enjoyed a career of serving the township of Springfield, and his family and friends in the community. He began as a patrol officer and earned a promotion to sergeant in 2008. He was later promoted to lieutenant, in March 2012, becoming even more involved in community programs. Throughout his 26-year career, McNany has been recognized by his department, as well as by the Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 76, for several commendations, including awards for saving lives. McNany retired from the department on Nov. 1, 2014. Currently, he is employed by Canoe Brook Country Club as the security supervisor.

McNany joined the Essex County Emerald Society, an organization that promotes and supports the culture and traditions of professional police officers and firefighters of Irish descent, in 1989. He proudly served as a member of the color guard for several years, getting to know the members, learning about the organization and building friendships. He was elected to the position of second vice president, representing law enforcement, in 2013 and currently serves in that position. Wanting to be more involved within the organization, he joined the Essex County Emerald Society Pipe Band in 1997. Since then, he has enjoyed playing both the snare and bass in the drum line for many parades throughout New Jersey, in Ireland and especially in the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He has been elected to the position of alternate drum major. Over the years, McNany has been very involved in the organizing of band events, meetings, outings, and the scheduling and setup of numerous fundraisers for local charities and other organizations on behalf of the pipe band and the society. McNany was selected as the 2019 “Emerald of the Year” by his peers in the Essex County Emerald Society for his efforts.

McNany is also a member of the Monsignor Francis X. Coyle Council No. 5560 as a third-degree knight, the Summit Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 1246, the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh in West Orange and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick in Union County, from which he received its 2019 Distinguished Service Award for Law Enforcement.

The desire to give back and help those he meets comes from lessons taught by his hardworking and loving mother, Ann Marie, as well as by the actions of his great-grandparents. McNany’s great-grandmother, Mary Jane Denton of Cotts, County Wexford, married Richard J. Murphy of Summit, and, during the early part of the 1900s, the two of them owned and managed the Beechwood Hotel in Summit, where they sponsored many individuals coming from Ireland and helped them get settled by employing them until they could begin their own journey to a new life in America.

Helping his friends and family and giving back to his community are important to McNany. In 2015, McNany, along with his brother Ed and sister, Rita, launched the McNany Charitable Foundation Inc. He serves as the organization’s vice president. A small but passionate organization, the foundation has been able to establish several scholarships for deserving graduating high school seniors and sponsor one of the Emerald Society annual scholarships. This, along with donating to local first responders for much-needed equipment and supplies, is their way of continually giving back. They have also been fortunate to help those in the community who have met tragedy due to unforeseen circumstances, while donating to other worthy causes throughout the state.

McNany is extremely proud of his Irish heritage and the values of family, community, service and generosity that come with it as he continues to support and promote the grand Irish traditions!