Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service encourages giving

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The new year is a time to focus on positive change and forward movement. While many make individual New Year’s resolutions, the Gateway Family YMCA is encouraging the community to come together and support all in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with a Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Gateway Family YMCA is encouraging everyone to use this day as a call to action to get involved. Through Monday, Jan. 17, the Gateway Family YMCA’s Togetherhood volunteer program is collecting toiletries, canned food and nonperishable food at the Elizabeth branch, 135 Madison Ave., Elizabeth; the Five Points branch, 201 Tucker Ave., Union; the Rahway branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway; and the Wellness Center branch, 1000 Galloping Hill Road, Union. To donate online, there is a wish list at https://amzn.to/30xqmTk.

“We hope to make this Martin Luther King Jr. Day a meaningful and positive day for our community,” said Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA. “We’re grateful for every one of our Y volunteers and the commitment they have to our community and our YMCA residents.”

Just one hour a week of volunteering can have a major impact on neighbors and communities in need. The Gateway Family YMCA offers opportunities for individuals to come together and give back.

“Our Y relies on volunteers to support our programs, service projects, residents and community. Our volunteers and community donors provide the much-needed support to ensure that the YMCA is here and open for all,” said Melynda A. Mileski, executive vice president/chief operating officer, of the Gateway Family YMCA.

“Through our annual support campaign donations at www.tgfymca.org/donate, individuals provide financial support to assist YMCA financial assistance and membership for all. Our volunteers give their time, which is also very valuable.”

The Y’s Togetherhood program volunteers help provide food for the hungry, clean local parks and pathways, create intergenerational opportunities and support emergency housing programs. Volunteer campaigners also assist the YMCA in raising donations for the annual Support Campaign.

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Clayton