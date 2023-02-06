Loyalty Foundation distributes 100 free computers to students in need

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Loyalty Foundation distributed 100 Chromebook laptops to school-age child care participants in need at the Gateway Family YMCA in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union on Monday, Jan. 16. The distribution event at the Elizabeth branch was attended by N. David Neeman, founder and chairperson of the Loyalty Foundation; Rahmean Pops of 211 Community Impact; and the entertainer Redman.

“It was a beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and we were so pleased to collaborate with all the wonderful folks from the Gateway YMCA in Elizabeth to distribute the computers. The community and atmosphere was electric, and we can’t thank the incomparable Redman and Rahmean Pops of 211 Community Impact enough for supporting our equity empowerment mission. Seeing all the smiles on the families faces and knowing how much these computers will help them, means the world to us,” said Neeman.

“We are very appreciative of the Loyalty Foundation, a strong partner to the Gateway Family YMCA and the families we serve. Access to technology is imperative to provide academic success and recovery from the learning loss experienced over these past few years. This donation opens a world of possibilities for our children,” said Melynda A. Disla, CEO of the Gateway Family YMCA. “It was a heartwarming event and a great collaboration. We are truly thankful to Redman for taking the time to visit with families at our YMCA and brighten the smiles of all who attended. We are thankful to Rahmean Pops of 211 Community Impact for joining the Loyalty Foundation in sharing the gift of technology with our students.”

The computer donation was made possible by the Loyalty Foundation, a New York City–based 501(c)(3) public charity providing computer technology–based education programs to underserved K-12 youth populations across the United States.

The Chromebooks were distributed to school-age child care families on a first-come, first-served basis at the three locations of the Gateway Family YMCA: Elizabeth, Five Points and Rahway.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton