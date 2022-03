Line of march announced for 2022 parade

UNION, NJ — The line of march for the 2022 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was provided by parade organizers, is as follows:

Lead Division

Adjutants: Cathy Zabita and Brendan Neafsey

Parade banners and flags

Division banner

Union County Police & Fire Pipe & Drum

St. Patrick statue with honor guard of Owen Tracey, Mike Tracey, Pat Higgins and Tom Evelina

32 county banners and provincial banner

Essex County Emerald Society Pipe and Drum

Grand marshal and family

Grand marshal aides

Committee Banner

General Chairperson Pam Joyce and family

Parade Committee

Past grand marshals, general chairpersons and adjutants

Father Charles “Chuck” McDermott

Protocol Division – Ronnie and Billy Capko Memorial Division

Adjutants: Harry Capko, Michael Capko and Jen Goodman

Division banner

Union County Sheriff Honor Guard

Sean McGonigal Pipe Band

Union County Sheriff’s Office

Dignitaries

Miss Global NJ

Miss Teen NJ

Union Fire Department

Union Police Department

Orange High School marching band

Elizabeth Honor Guard

Elizabeth Police Department

Elizabeth Fire Department

Breezy Point Pipe & Drum

Shea Jennings

Union County College

Shore Brass Band

Peerless Beverage

Division 1 – Thomas Lynch Memorial Division

Adjutants: Jessica Cunningham, Regan Holmes and Debbie Sully

Division banner

First District Color Corps.

Kearney Caledonian Pipe Band

Tom Lynch family and friends

John Dawson Knights of Columbus

Union Knights of Columbus

Columbiettes

Elizabeth Knights of Columbus

Union Elks

Richmond County Pipe & Drum

Jennifer Lynn Irish Dance

Mercedes Benz

Americas Landscaping

Kenilworth Veterans Center

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 688

Post 229 American Legion

Loyalty Lodge

Roselle Park High School marching band

Stilt walker

Roselle Park Theater Department

Division 2 – Derrick Carr Memorial Division

Adjutants: Colleen Noonan and Ann Collas

Division banner

Cranford Honor Guard

South Park Pipe and Drum

Carr family and friends

Cryan Association

Cranford Police Department

Weichart Realtors

St. Ann’s Band

Connect One

Jack Chacon

Girl Scout Troop 43

Scotch Plains–Fanwood Girls Scouts

Governor Livingston High School marching band

Boy Scout Troop 23 & Cub Scout Pack 23

Kenilworth Boy Scout Troop 83

Sharpshooters Brass Band of Northern NJ

Union County Mudturtles

Nugents Tavern

Irish Marching Band

Division 3 – Thomas Hanratty Memorial Division

Adjutants: Ann-Marie Matheson, Brendan Neafsey and Kelly Capasso

Division banner

State Police Honor Guard

Pipe & Drum of the Blue & Gold

Thomas Hanratty family and friends

New Jersey State Police

Elmora Troopers

Union County Prosecutor’s Office

Mounted police

Clown

Port Authority Pipe & Drum

Plumbers Local 24

Carpenters Local 254

Eyes of Hope Seeing-Eye dogs

Dylan’s Landscaping

Atlantic Watch Pipe & Drum

Company A 69th N.Y. State Volunteers

Friendly Sons 0f Union County

Union County Daughters of Ireland

Division 4 – McNany Family Memorial Division

Adjutants: Gabby Sully and Michael Capko

Division banner

Union County Police and Fire Emerald Honor Guard

Essex County Emerald Society Pipe & Drum

McNany Foundation

Reed Antique Car with Rita McNany

Union County Police and Fire Emerald Society

St. Columcille Pipe Band

Nugents Association

Dowling’s Irish Pub

Blessed Sacrament Golden Knights Band

St. Michael’s School

Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians

Ancient Order of Hibernians

Sheridan School of Irish Dance

Irish Troubadours

Union County Education Association

Cecelia O’Connor family and friends

Staten Island Pipe and Drum

Division 5 – J. Dave Schardien Memorial Division

Adjutants: John Holmes and Rory Holmes

Division banners

Union High School JROTC Honor Guard

Schardien family and friends

Union High School JROTC

Union High School marching band

Center For Hope and Hospice

Watchung Stables

Clown

Morris County Pipe And Drum

Union Little League

Apollo 11 Float

Drain Jetters

Rory O’Moore Pipe Band

Kalustyan Corp

1982 Delorean

TSS Sweeping

Union County Pipe And Drum

Adjutant staff

Banner