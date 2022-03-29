Grant supports efforts to offer free or reduced-cost swim lessons

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA was one of 102 youth programs from the USA Swimming Foundation’s nationwide network of swim lesson providers to receive grant money in early 2022. The grant award will go toward the Gateway Family YMCA’s continued efforts to provide free and reduced-cost swim lessons. The USA Swimming Foundation has awarded a total of $898,184 to programs across the country.

“The Gateway Family YMCA is honored to be chosen for this grant,” said Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA. “This grant funding allows us to provide the Accessible Water Safety program to the local community.”

“We believe water safety is a necessary life skill, and we are committed to providing a curriculum that provides water safety information and basic swimming skills for all,” said Melynda A. Mileski, Gateway executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The USA Swimming Foundation chose the 102 youth and 40 adult programs to receive funding from more than 250 applications.

“It’s an incredible feeling to know that USA Swimming Foundation funding will be used to create a valuable swimming experience for thousands of people who may not have had the opportunity to learn how to swim,” Scott Usher, director of development for the USA Swimming Foundation, said. “We couldn’t be prouder to support these life-saving opportunities across the country. We owe a tremendous thank you to our partners and donors who continue to make a difference in our mission of saving lives and building champions.”

Millions of children have received the lifesaving gift of swim lessons through the USA Swimming Foundation network, which comprises more than 1,500 lesson providers across the nation.

For a full list of 2022 USA Swimming Foundation grant recipients, to donate to the foundation, or to learn more, visit www.usaswimming.org/foundation.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton