Giving thanks on Thanksgiving

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Members of the George E. Cannon Elks Lodge No. 858, family, friends and community came together to give thanks on Thanksgiving. Members and friends, led by Albert E. Cook Jr., past grand exalted ruler, took time out of their holiday to spend time and share with those in need. The guests received hot home-cooked meals; music and other entertainment; and fellowship. Passersby were even able to pick up containers of food.

With the impact of the pandemic still a factor, the lodge, located at 103 Valley St. in the Vauxhall section of Union, provided a place for people young and old to enjoy fellowship safely.

Events planned for the new year include art for seniors, creative writing, family-oriented shows and more. For more information, contact the lodge at 908-688-0997.

Photos Courtesy of Albert E. Cook Jr.