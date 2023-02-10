Free 2023 election calendar highlights Union County inventors who changed the world

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi has announced that the 2023 Union County election-date calendar is now available to New Jersey residents free of charge. The calendar provides all the important dates for the 2023 election year, along with full-page illustrations for each month that highlight the history-making innovators who made Union County a springboard into the future.

“As we start 2023 with hope and promise, it is inspiring to see the many Union County inventors who have shaped the modern world with their contributions to technology, science, medicine, computers and other fields,” said Rajoppi.

To request a copy of the calendar, fill out the online form at ucnj.org/county-clerk.

The calendar includes familiar names such as Thomas Edison and Westfield resident Virginia Apgar, who developed the widely used Apgar test for assessing newborn health.

It also draws attention to the Tesla Electric Light and Manufacturing Co., in operation from 1884 to 1886 in Rahway; the work of James Edward Maceo West at Bell Laboratories in Berkeley Heights; and the building of the U.S. Navy’s first commissioned submarine at the Crescent Shipyard in Elizabeth, among other milestones in Union County history.

As a convenience to Union County residents who are planning to vote by mail in 2023, each calendar also includes two pull-out vote-by-mail application forms.

Voters can also stay up to date on elections information by downloading the free Union County Votes app for all mobile devices. To view information in a desktop format, visit unioncountyvotes.com.

In 2023, Union County voters will decide on candidates for the New Jersey Senate and Assembly as well as the sheriff, Board of County Commissioners, and candidates for local offices and school boards.