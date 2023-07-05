Enjoy tree-watching in Union County parks

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents and visitors can learn about distinctive trees in Union County parks by following specially marked “tree trails.” Each tree can be identified by a green and white tag on its trunk, featuring the name of its species, along with a QR code that links to more details online.

The tree trails are a project of the Master Tree Stewards of Union County, a volunteer program run by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County, with support from the Union County Commissioner Board.

“The tree trails provide our residents and visitors with new opportunities to learn about the natural systems preserved by our county parks, and we thank the Master Tree Steward volunteers for their efforts to raise public awareness about the importance of trees throughout our community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “Trees are essential to the ecosystem of our parks and to the quality of life in our neighborhoods, too.”

The most recent addition to the tree trail project was created last summer in Union County’s Conant Park in Hillside. The trees were marked by a group of certified Master Tree Stewards, including project organizer Dean Talcott, along with Eileen Martines, Clare Minick, Carol Puchalski, Tom Beisler, Mike Dimakos and Jerry Petz.

Visitors to the new Conant Park tree trail can identify green ash, pin oak, black locust, red cedar, Norway maple, gray birch, sugar maple, London plane tree, black birch, American beech, northern red oak, tulip tree, American sycamore, silver maple, white ash, American basswood, northern catalpa and sweetgum.

Additional Union County tree trails are located in Oak Ridge Park in Clark, trail starts near the east end of the parking lot; Briant Park in Summit; Cedar Brook in Plainfield; Echo Lake Park in Mountainside; Echo Lake Extension, trail starts behind the Mountainside municipal building; Meisel Park in Springfield; Nomahegan Park in Cranford; Phil Rizzuto Park in Elizabeth; Rahway River Park in Rahway; Sensory Friendly Trail in Mountainside; and Warinanco Park in Elizabeth.

For more information about the tree trails and to learn more about trees in Union County, visit ucnj.org/treetrails. To learn more about the Master Tree Stewards and other volunteer programs of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County, visit ucnj.org/rce.