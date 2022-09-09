Eliminate hazardous wastes from the home in September

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents can safely dispose of unwanted household chemicals, old fire extinguishers, propane tanks and other potentially hazardous items at Union County’s next free Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Union College, formerly known as Union County College, 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford.

Any Union County resident may participate, regardless of their hometown. Residents should go to parking lots 5A and 5B on the campus upon arrival.

“Our Household Hazardous Waste events provide a free, convenient opportunity for residents to remove unwanted chemicals and other potentially hazardous items from their homes and yards, and dispose of them safely,” said Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca Williams. “It’s a great way to make a real difference and help keep harmful substances out of the environment.”

This event is drive up only and contact free. Items for disposal should be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or cargo area, where they can be easily unloaded by staff at the site.

Union County’s Household Hazardous Waste events take place rain or shine and are for Union County residents only, not for businesses. Proof of residency is required.

Items accepted for disposal include outdated or unwanted household chemicals, mercury thermostats and thermometers, propane tanks and automobile tires among many other items, such as oil-based paint, varnish, antifreeze, aerosol cans, pool chemicals, corrosives, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, thinners, fire extinguishers, motor oil and oil filters, gasoline, batteries, unbroken fluorescent bulbs, and mercury switches.

A complete list of items accepted is available at ucnj.org/recycling/household-special-waste. Residents with questions about items not on the list should call 908-654-9889.

The next and last Household Hazardous Waste event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Scotch Plains. The recycling program will then go on winter hiatus.

Only materials in original or labeled containers will be accepted. No containers larger than five gallons will be accepted.

There is a limit of eight automobile tires, without rims, per household.

Latex paint is not accepted. Leftover latex paint can be shared, donated or allowed to dry in the can. The dried paint may be discarded in regular household garbage, with the lid off. To reduce drying time, add cat litter, newspaper scraps or a commercial paint hardener.

The Sept. 10 event is one of several Union County recycling programs for household hazardous waste, scrap metal and paper shredding. Visit ucnj.org/recycle for dates, times and locations.