Earn $300 as a poll worker on Election Day

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents interested in helping voters at polling locations on Election Day this year still have time to apply to become poll workers.

Poll workers will earn $300 for the day, starting at 5:15 a.m. and finishing at approximately 8:15 p.m., after polls close. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Poll workers perform essential services on Election Day, by ensuring every eligible voter is afforded an opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“Serving as a poll worker is one of the most important ways to ensure Election Day is as smooth and easy a process for voters and election officials as possible,” said Union County Board of Elections administrator Nicole DiRado. “It is a rewarding experience for all who take part.”

Any Union County resident who is 18 years or older, and registered to vote in Union County, can apply to become a poll worker. No experience is needed. New poll workers must attend a mandatory, in-person training session.

Prospective poll workers can apply online or by using a paper application form. To apply online, visit the Union County Board of Elections at ucnj.org/pollworker. To receive a paper application, call the Board of Elections at 908-527-4236 or email pollworker@ucnj.org.

For more information, follow the “Poll Worker Resources” link at ucnj.org/ucboe.