COVID vaccinations are now available for all Union County residents

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Public Safety have announced that a new 2023-2024 Moderna COVID vaccine is now available, in limited supply, to all Union County residents.

“In continuing to provide our residents with the latest COVID vaccine, we can effectively slow down the spread of this virus, potentially lowering the risks of serious health complications to all of our constituents, especially those most vulnerable within our community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “I encourage all residents — specifically those uninsured, under-insured or homebound — to take advantage of our vaccination program and register.”

The Union County Office of Health Management began serving the homebound population on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and will continue to do so every Wednesday, while supplies last.

The mobile vaccination program will also be available to all Union County residents. The first scheduled mobile vaccination clinic was Saturday, Dec. 2, at Plainfield High School, 950 Park Ave., Plainfield.

Mobile vaccination appointments are being coordinated periodically and vaccination clinic location and dates will vary. Call 908-654-9868 or visit ucnj.org/public-safety/office-of-health-management to schedule an appointment, get the latest mobile clinic information or any related questions. Due to limited supply, appointments are strongly encouraged, but not mandatory.

The 2023-2024 Moderna COVID vaccine is available to Union County Residents only and proof of address will be required. To register for the 2023-2024 Moderna COVID vaccine, call 908-654-9868 or schedule an appointment online at ucnj.2120check.com/home.

For the latest updates on COVID vaccines, flu shots or other public health-related information, call 908-654-9868 or visit the Union County Office of Health Management website at ucnj.org/public-safety/office-of-health-management.