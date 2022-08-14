County’s COVID-19 vaccination program expands to include new Novavax vaccine

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that the county’s free COVID-19 vaccination program has expanded to offer the Novavax vaccine, approved for ages 18 and older.

The Union County vaccination program also continues to offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines approved for various age groups, including infants ages 6 months and older.

“Since the beginning of the outbreak, the commissioner board has made it our priority to bring new resources to Union County residents as soon as they are available. We are constantly updating our vaccination program to cover newly approved vaccines, and we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and stay up to date on their booster shots,” said Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams.

The Novavax vaccine has been approved for ages 18 years and older. The Union County vaccination program will provide it in a two-dose series, given 21 days apart, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The various COVID-19 vaccines are provided at Warinanco Sports Center and Plainfield High School, as follows.

At Warinanco Sports Center at Warinanco Park, 1 Park Drive in Roselle:

• On Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m., the Warinanco clinic is open only for children ages 6 months to 5 years, to receive the Pfizer — 6 months to 4 years — or Moderna — 6 months to 5 years — vaccine.

• On Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m., the Warinanco clinic provides all vaccines and booster formulations for all age groups.

At Plainfield High School, 950 Park Ave. in Plainfield:

• On Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, the Plainfield High School clinic provides all vaccines and booster formulations.

To make an appointment at either clinic, visit ucnj.org/covid19. For help, call 908-613-7829.

Walk-ups for booster shots for all eligible age groups are welcome at both the Warinanco Sports Center and Plainfield High School sites, but appointments are encouraged.

Homebound residents may be eligible for a home vaccination visit. To make an

appointment, call the Union County Office of Health Management at 908-613-7829 during regular weekday business hours, or leave a message after hours.

For details about Union County’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources, visit ucnj.org/covid19.