County police participate in Relay for Life fundraiser

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Saturday, June 10, the Union County Police PBA Local No. 73 participated in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life fundraiser in Rahway River Park. The Relay for Life is an annual event held at the stadium area of the park. Participants establish and join teams, seeking sponsors and donations to benefit the American Cancer Society. The Union County Police PBA No. 73 established a team: The Union County Police PBA 73 Kevin Keating Strong Team.

The PBA 73 named the team in memory of the late Kevin Keating, a retired county police lieutenant who succumbed to cancer in December of 2022 after a long-fought battle with the disease. After Keating died, the Local PBA 73 wanted to do something special to honor him and to contribute to the battle against cancer.

According to Local PBA No. 73 President Kenneth Dalrymple, “Kevin Keating was a well-respected police officer known for his sense of humor and ability to help other officers. He was a cop’s cop: streetwise with great police instincts. He taught many of our rookie officers how to do the job and for that we are forever grateful.”

Dalrymple said, “After Kevin passed away, the PBA wanted to do something special in his memory, while serving the community Kevin worked so hard to protect and serve. The Relay for Life presented us with a great opportunity to do both. A special thanks to Renee Sarnicki, the Relay for Life Event coordinator, for organizing such a wonderful day.”

The 45 member PBA No. 73 Team raised $3,231 for the American Cancer Society; in total, the event raised $76,114, far-exceeding the fundraising goals.

Photos Courtesy of Kenneth Dalymple