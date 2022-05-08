Community leaders and businesspeople plant red oak trees at train stations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Friday, April 29, Russo Development, Onyx Equities, Dinallo Construction Corp. and NJ Transit were joined by local officials to celebrate Arbor Day and their shared commitment to the joint-venture communities they develop and serve by planting red oak trees in Woodbridge, Union and Waldwick.

New Jersey’s state tree is the northern red oak, and Russo Development’s residential communities brand name, Vermella, comes from the Portuguese word for red. The Arbor Day activity also highlighted the Arbor at Union, the new affordable-housing component of Russo’s Vermella Union mixed-use residential community.

The Arbor, named in recognition of Union’s historic dedication to planting trees throughout the township, is a 100-percent affordable housing development within the Vermella Union community.

Representatives from Russo Development said they were proud to celebrate the project, as a fully affordable housing development represents an exciting and important component of the mixed-use campus. The Arbor has its own on-site amenities and offers easy access to NJ Transit’s Union station.

Russo Development, Onyx Equities and Dinallo Construction Corp. said that this event was also representative of their commitment to using energy-efficient design and practices and ecologically conscious building materials.

“It’s always important to recognize the importance of Arbor Day, and one of the best, most productive ways to do that is to come together to plant trees in our communities for future generations to enjoy,” said Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III. “Not only do our trees provide us with oxygen to live, but they also help conserve landscapes and waterways by preventing soil runoff. It is a pleasure and an honor to join with NJ Transit, Russo Development, Onyx Equities and Dinallo Construction to help keep our communities green this Arbor Day.”

“We’re grateful to Russo Development for taking this opportunity to invest and beautify our community while enhancing the environment,” said township of Union Mayor Manuel Figueiredo. “This red oak will positively impact the local landscape at the Union train station for years to come.”

“We’re pleased to participate in today’s event, which is aligned with the many ways NJ Transit is working to improve our environment, grow local economies, and attract high-end developers,” said NJ Transit President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Corbett. “Successful housing development and transit are an unbeatable combination. Transit-oriented developments proximate to NJ Transit services are prime examples for all communities looking to promote sustainable living.”

“We want to leave the communities where we develop in better shape than before we began construction. Russo and our partners are focused on breathing new life and purpose to formerly unsightly and underutilized sites in great locations with supreme connectivity to great schools, public transportation and vibrant entertainment, dining and shopping options. Projects like the ones we are celebrating will help to further enhance these growing New Jersey towns,” said Adam Pasternack, president of Russo Property Management. “Our brand is known for providing a luxury rental product with the benefits of both urban and suburban living alongside the thoughtful curations of locations. We seek to provide a very specific set of criteria to provide the benefits of urban living — like proximity to NJ Transit stations — and suburban access to open green spaces both at our communities and nearby. We are very appreciative to work with partners who share that same vision.”

Photos Courtesy of Russo Development