Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Healthy Kids Day

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA is hosting Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30, encouraging children, families and adults to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this annual event. The Gateway Family YMCA will be hosting an open house throughout the day at four locations, in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, as well as a summer day camp parent information session from noon to 1:30 p.m. For details, visit www.tgfymca.org/events.

“The past two years have been difficult for everyone, and children especially are feeling the effects of social isolation. Through Healthy Kids Day, our Y is hoping to connect families in our community to activities, events and programs available to assist all,” said Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA.

Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s largest single-day event promoting the health and well-being of children and families. Healthy Kids Day gives Y’s an opportunity to connect members and families in their community with important resources on healthy eating, physical activity and academic enrichment. Healthy Kids Day is also the unofficial kickoff for Y summer programming and summer camp.

“We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. When a child is healthy, happy and supported, they can make great things happen,” said Melynda A. Mileski, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Gateway Family YMCA.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton/YMCA