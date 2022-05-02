Celebrate Older Americans Month with the Gateway Family YMCA

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In honor of Older Americans Month this May, the Gateway Family YMCA and Shaping Eastern Union County will be hosting a series of free community educational virtual presentations, chronic disease self-management programs, wellness opportunities and social events. For individual event listings and registration information, visit www.tgfymca.org/events.

“The global coronavirus pandemic has brought unique challenges to our senior population, exacerbating chronic disease, social isolation, mental health and obesity rates based on multiple recent studies,” said Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA. “At the Gateway Family YMCA, we found a bright spot in the consistency, community and support we have been able to build within our virtual programs and events, especially within this group of community participants.”

Virtual programs will be facilitated by Susan Butler, director of WISE Community Services at the Gateway Family YMCA, and offered to the community via Zoom. These include:

• Tuesday, May 3, from 2 to 3 p.m.: “Aging Well — It’s Not That Hard To Do!” Learn to identify common signs of aging or concern and learn some easy ways to remain healthy.

• Tuesday, May 17, from 2 to 3 p.m.: “Forgetfulness, Normal or Not?” Learn how to recognize normal cognitive changes and train your mind.

• Tuesday, May 31, from 2 to 3 p.m.: “Taking Care of Yourself — Tips for Caregivers.” Caregiving can be very demanding. Learn how to take care of yourself to ensure you are able to take care of others.

The Gateway Family YMCA also invites the community to attend National Senior Health and Fitness Day at all branches on Wednesday, May 25.

Free registration for all events and virtual sessions is available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

The YMCA also suggests that individuals check with their health insurance provider regarding programs that may be available to cover the costs of a Y membership or provide incentives for participation.

“The YMCA is a place where everyone can participate, get healthy and make new friends, even virtually,” said Melynda A. Mileski, executive vice president/chief operating officer of the Gateway Family YMCA. “We have served communities in eastern Union County and northern Middlesex County since 1900 and understand the unique needs of those who may need a little extra support in their wellness journey. The YMCA is here for all.”

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Clayton