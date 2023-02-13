Bayway Complex Community Advisory Panel is offering scholarships

UNION COUNTY, NJ — For the year 2023, the Bayway Complex Community Advisory Panel has elected to offer High School Seniors who are residents of Linden, Rahway, Elizabeth and Staten Island the opportunity to be awarded a CAP scholarship. Several one-year scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 each to students in these four municipalities represented by the CAP.

The winners will be selected by the CAP Scholarship Committee, who will be taking the following areas into consideration when reviewing the applications: The applications must be computer-generated and all sections completed, including academics — transcript/SAT/ACT scores; financial need; essay; and a science/math teacher recommendation letter or letters. This scholarship is open to candidates who will be pursuing a college, university, career or vocational school education in the industrial, process technology, or engineering — chemical, civil, mechanical, environmental or computer — fields. Contact your high school guidance counselor for more information and the application forms. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, March 28.

The Bayway CAP is a committee of community representatives from Linden, Rahway, Elizabeth, and Staten Island, including neighbors, educators, retirees, public officials, emergency responders and environmental organization representatives who attend quarterly meetings that serve as a forum for dialogue between the community and company representatives from Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery, Infineum USA L.P., Linden Cogeneration Plant, Veolia North America, Solutia, Linden VFT LLC and Parkway Generation.