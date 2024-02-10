ASK program continues empowering the senior community during February

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and their caregivers to the upcoming ASK community events for February. At these events, attendees can meet face-to-face with skilled professionals who offer expert guidance on senior programs and resources, as well as assistance with form completion. Additionally, bilingual staff will be on hand at several events to provide support in Spanish.

“The ASK program is intended to provide peace of mind to our senior citizens and caregivers,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We want our elderly residents to be aware that they do not have to navigate this season of life in the dark and to explore all of the possibilities available to them. To receive assistance from one of our trained professionals, we encourage you to attend the next ASK Event near you.”

ASK, short for Aging Services Kiosk, is a program within the Union County Department of Human Services, specifically operated by the Division on Aging and Disability Resources. It offers seniors aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue for Union County residents to discover valuable programs and services. This program brings Division on Aging professionals to local public libraries and community centers.

Staff at the ASK events can help seniors and caregivers connect with a variety of services including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK event, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed

Upcoming ASK events in February

• Thursday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff is available, Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark;

• Friday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Ave., Garwood;

• Wednesday, Feb. 14, from noon to 2 p.m., bilingual staff is available, Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 S. Broad St., Elizabeth;

• Friday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, Westfield Memorial Library, 550 East Broad St., Westfield; and

• Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff is available, Union Public Library, 1060 Stuyvesant Ave., Union.

“The ASK Program is an avenue through which we provide our senior community with valuable information, tips, and assistance that can help build confidence for the future,” said Vice Chairperson Lourdes Leon, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging. “We urge our elderly and caregivers to attend one of our local ASK Events to learn more about this convenient and friendly service.”

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.