A sustainable future begins here: Join the environmental stewards of Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County, with support from the Union County Board of County Commissioners, invites residents interested in protecting the environment to join the Rutgers environmental stewards of Union County volunteer training program. This program is designed to introduce volunteers to the science behind important environmental issues and the impacts of climate change affecting New Jersey. Stewards then give back to their own communities by helping to tackle local environmental problems.

“Empowering our community to become stewards of our environment is a shared responsibility,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “Each of our mindful actions contributes to a sustainable future, which can help address critical environmental issues and the profound impacts of climate change for future generations. For many years, Union County has been at the forefront of various environmental efforts, covering waste-to-energy, recycling, urban forestry, green purchasing and LEED construction standards. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, fostering a community dedicated to safeguarding the environment for the well-being of all.”

Environmental stewards are people who feel a strong sense of responsibility to sustainable society through preserving natural resources. The Rutgers Environmental Stewards of Union County volunteer training program is designed to assist the public in developing skills to design projects that are both effective and impactful. The environmental stewards training program involves a set of weekly classes and field trips, followed by an internship project in the spring using the knowledge gained during class.

Classes are weekly on Tuesdays, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., starting on Jan. 23 and running through May 14. Most classes are online; however, some in-person classes will take place based on region for field activities, demonstration and in-person discussion. Each class is led by a content expert who covers that week’s topic. From 7:30 to 8 p.m., classes split based on regions to cover local issues and meet with their coordinator for further discussion and activities. After successfully finishing the classes and internship, participants receive certification as environmental stewards.

The training program has an early bird rate of $300 through Sunday, Dec. 31, and a rate of $325 if registered on or after Monday, Jan. 1. Registration information can be found on https://envirostewards.rutgers.edu/program-overview/annual-class/. Residents must be 16 years of age or older to join, with parental consent and oversight required for those younger than 18.

For additional assistance about the environmental steward program, contact Michele Bakacs, county agent and associate professor for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County, at [email protected] or 732-398-5274. For more information about extension programs in Union County, visit http://www.ucnj.org/rce.