County clerk runs announces bid for re-election

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi has announced her bid for re-election in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, June 10. “I am honored to be a candidate for re-election to the post of county clerk and thank the voters of the county for their past support and enthusiasm for my re-election bid,” Rajoppi said.

An office mandated by the NJ State Constitution, the Office of County Clerk has a multitude of functions, including election duties, acting as passport acceptance agents for the U.S. State Department, recording all land documents, processing notary public commissions and recording veteran honorable discharges. It is also one of the few offices in county government that generates revenue to offset county taxes and provides funds to the state’s general fund.

“It is my privilege to serve our residents,” Rajoppi said. “My staff and I are committed to providing courteous, efficient and responsive service. We maintain two offices, one in Elizabeth

and one in Westfield, to serve a large county.” Rajoppi instituted late hours and Saturday hours to assist families applying for passports. This program has been a resounding success serving thousands of adults and children.

Rajoppi has also instituted a free Property Fraud Alert for residents who own homes in the county. “With the growth of property fraud, we are committed to protect homeowners against any criminal activity on their homes. Homeowners can apply for the free service for themselves or their family members by calling the toll-free number, 800-728-3858, and advising they are a Union County homeowner.”

The clerk also launched a veteran grave registration database and search engine recently. “This is an important aid to veteran families, genealogists, historians and others searching for the resting place of a veteran. The database starts with the American Revolution and Whiskey Rebellion to the Banana Wars and the Iraq War.”

Another popular service performed by the Clerk’s Office is Naturalization Records which are available from 1906 to 1986. “Many residents utilize these records for family history purposes as well as proof of citizenship,” Rajoppi added.

County Clerk services are listed on the website at ucnj.org/county-clerk/ and on the Union County Votes App.