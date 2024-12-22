Community makes Christmas special at Santa-in-Blue Toy Drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The township of Union Police Department recently hosted the annual Santa-in-Blue Toy Drive at Union Senior Center.

Volunteers from the community gathered to sort and wrap Christmas gifts for children, helping families in need. Children – from 132 families with last-minute add-ons – were given three toys each.

“I love having it here at the senior center,” said Officer Robert Honeymar, who organized the event. “A lot of community comes out. It’s spectacular.”

Mayor Manuel Figueiredo spoke at the event. He said, “This is just phenomenal. A lot of elves are here working. I walked into that room with all the toys and wished I was 4 again.”

Township Committee member James Bowser said, “This is a great example of helping those less fortunate.”

Figueiredo concluded: “Have a wonderful holiday. Thank you to all volunteers, of all ages.”

Shontel Robinson, who is on staff with the Police Department, said, “It’s very special to help kids in need. I’ve never gone without presents. Giving back to the community makes me feel great.”

Kayla Joseph and Connor Palestis met in Union High School and it’s their first time volunteering to wrap gifts. “It’s a way to give back,” said Joseph. “It’s fun. I like wrapping gifts. I wrapped 15 at this point.”

Ivone Matos, who teaches at Hannah Caldwell Elementary School, comes with her daughter, Sophia, 16, every year. “It’s a great event,” she said.

Dorice Rainey, of Vauxhall, said, “I’m happy. It’s about giving; to bring a smile to someone’s face on Christmas morning.”

Beverly Katz, of Union, said, “It’s getting into the holiday spirit. Supporting local families and wishing everyone a happy holiday.”

Charlefise Laborde, of Linden, saw the event advertised at her gym and decided to volunteer. She said, “I’m a real estate agent and it’s a great way to meet people. Kids from the baseball team were helping me. It’s a great way of giving back, honestly.”

Carina Makara, of Union, said, “We’re giving the young generation a lesson in giving back to the community. Santa brings gifts, but a lot of families didn’t have money, so the police helped.”

To learn more about the Union Township Police Department, visit: https://www.uniontownship.com/160/Police-Department.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta