Community Holocaust Day of Remembrance is a moving event

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford’s annual event honors the memory of six million Jewish victims each year.

It recently hosted its 14th Community Holocaust Day of Remembrance. This year’s theme was “Bearing Witness: The Courage to Document and the Duty to Remember.” The individuals who risked their lives to document the atrocities of the Holocaust, preserving the truth for future generations, were honored at Orange Avenue School.

The event was organized by the Cranford Clergy Council, the Cranford Interfaith Human Relations Committee, Cranford Public Schools and St. Michael’s School.

“A Song for Peace” was performed by the Orange Avenue School Eight Grade Orchestra, followed by the flag salute led by Jessica Ha, President, Cranford High School IMMERSE Club.

Rabbi Paul Kerbel, Temple Beth-El Mekor Chayim chairperson of the Cranford Clergy Council, welcomed attendees and offered opening remarks. “It’s been a very hard year to be a Jew,” he said. Antisemitism has risen in all 50 states. Tonight, as we remember the six million Jews, it’s an example of what can happen to any group by remembering my people. Prejudice and bigotry are rapid in our world. Each person has the right to live their life. We are here tonight to bear witness, to hear the stories so what happened to Jewish people doesn’t happen to other people in our world.”

Dr. Terrence Curran, Cranford mayor, said, “This year marks the 80th anniversary of the horrors of the Holocaust. It’s crucial we stand against such hate. It’s crucial to defend minority groups when no one else wants to. We the people of Cranford, we as a community have a responsibility.”

A candle-lighting ceremony was held as the Hillside Avenue School Chorus performed “Inscription of Hope.”

“Through the Lens of Courage: Raoul Minot and the Duty to Bear Witness” was presented by Cranford High School Holocaust and Genocide Studies Students under the direction of Frank Vito. Through slides and words, they told the story of the French amateur photographer who was imprisoned in France and deported to concentration camps in Germany during the Second World War for his photography in Nazi-occupied Paris. His courage to be a witness outweighed his fear.

Holocaust Survivor Hanna Wechsler was the keynote speaker. She was born in Nowy Korczyn, a small town in Poland, to parents who had Yiddish names, which they took in Israel. She was a baby when the war began, and her family initially escaped Poland before being caught and sent to Auschwitz. She was one of the youngest inmates of that camp and witnessed its liberation.

She began her speech with, “I am number 88987. You get up in the morning. Each morning, I always said ‘good-bye’ to my mother. I never knew if she’d come back. I am very proud to be here and share my story with you. We need, as human beings, to be nice to one another.”

Continuing, Wechsler said, “Auschwitz was a death factory, burning of human flesh.” Her mother wanted to protect her and said they were burning rubber. Yet another woman asked the mom why she was lying. “My mother said, ‘I’m sorry I lied.’ She wanted to protect me.”

She spoke about staying in Auschwitz and being left in the barrack all by herself as her mother went to work every day. Surviving for a day in Auschwitz was like surviving a lifetime. “I have to be saved,” said Wechsler. “I have to be a witness.”

Following Wechsler’s presentation, Saint Michael School Students read reflective poems. Then the Cranford High School Dance Ensemble performed “Push Towards the Center.”

The final song was “Bird Song,” performed by Cranford High School Madrigals.

Scott Rubin, superintendent of Cranford Public Schools, offered closing remarks. He said, “I offer sincere appreciation to Ms. Hanna Wechsler. It is our duty to speak out against hatred. What we do matters – always. Never doubt the impact we have on those around us.”

Rabbi Kerbel returned to the podium and said, “We need to continue to tell their story. I wish everyone good thoughts, many blessings. Have a good night.”

The program was a joint venture among the Cranford Clergy, Cranford Public Schools, St. Michael’s School and the Cranford Interfaith Human Relations Committee.

Photos Courtesy of Andrew Feldman