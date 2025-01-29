Community Foodbank of New Jersey appoints new chief development officer

HILLSIDE, NJ — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey has announced that it has selected Michelle Karem as its new chief development officer as of Monday, Jan. 6.

“We are so excited to have Michelle leading CFBNJ’s fundraising function, especially as the team works to secure critical support for strategic initiatives that will drive the future of hunger-relief in the Garden State,” said Elizabeth McCarthy, president and CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “During a competitive search process, Michelle clearly rose to the top and I am confident that she will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, as well as a fresh perspective, which will be crucial in these uncertain times.”

Karem is a seasoned fundraising executive, with extensive experience in major gifts, institutional giving, board development and events. She is dedicated, in particular, to improving the lives of children and families in need by identifying resources to help them thrive. Throughout her career, her strategic and results-driven approach has increased support for numerous non-profit organizations, allowing them to better serve their communities.

Prior to joining CFBNJ, Karem was the director of Institutional Giving at Children’s Aid in New York City, where she led fundraising for foundations and corporate partners. Previously, she served as director of Development for an arts-in-education non-profit and worked as a sought-after development consultant, partnering with organizations such as the Prospect Park Alliance, Harmony Program, Pilobolus Dance Theater, Room to Grow and others. Karem is a resident of Westfield.

As CFBNJ’s chief development officer, Karem will oversee major gift, corporate, foundation and government fundraising, along with the organization’s volunteer services function.

“I am so excited to join CFBNJ’s Board of Directors, executive leadership and the entire team to work toward a future where no one in New Jersey must wonder where their next meal is coming from,” said Karem. “It’s extra meaningful to be coming aboard during CFBNJ’s 50th anniversary year, too. I look forward to celebrating the legacy of the state’s leading anti-hunger, anti-poverty organization in my new role.”