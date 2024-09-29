Common Council deals with a variety issues at Sept. 3 meeting

SUMMIT, NJ — Common Council President Pro Tem Delia Hamlet is providing a review of actions taken at the Tuesday, Sept. 3, council meeting.

Hamlet will serve as council president until further notice, after Council President Lisa Allen announced her resignation at the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Common Council appointed Thomas Tucci to serve as interim city administrator, effective Tuesday, Sept. 3. Tucci has more than 30 years of experience as the city administrator of Cedar Grove and was contracted by council in August to consult on general municipal government matters.

“Thomas Jefferson once said, ‘I’m a great believer in luck. The harder you work, the luckier you get.’ That’s my intention here, to work hard for the city,” said Tucci at the meeting. “We’re going to look at everything. We’re going to see what we do well and we’re going to continue to do that well. And we’re going to look at things we don’t do so well and we’re going to do better. We can always do better as a government.”

Mayor Elizabeth Fagan reminded the community to be extra attentive when walking, biking or driving around town, and shared event details for the Bike Rodeo that was on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Soldiers Memorial Field. Representatives from Avenues in Motion performed helmet fit checks and basic bicycle maintenance inspections for attendees. Participants rode through an obstacle course and visited stations that highlighted various bicycle skills and safety scenarios riders may encounter on the road.

Fagan also shared information on Girl Scout Troop 41160’s colorful crosswalk project near Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School. The Scouts recently painted part of the crosswalk with help from the Division of Public Works. She praised the Scouts’ work on this important project that highlights the importance of pedestrian safety and increases the visibility of a busy school crosswalk.

Fagan proclaimed the month of September 2024 as Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad Month, in recognition of its continued hard work and dedicated service to the community. The First Aid Squad has served Summit for 62 years and answered more than 2,300 emergency calls for help in 2023.

Representatives from PSE&G provided an update on its current and upcoming projects to replace aging infrastructure. These upgrades will reduce leaks and methane emissions and provide cost savings for customers. PSE&G representatives explained that, by upgrading to a higher-pressure system, customers will be able to use high-efficiency appliances and that relocating gas meters will improve emergency access for first responders. PSE&G provided two phone numbers residents can use to call with questions or concerns about the project: 833-661-6300 and 908-279-3217. This presentation is available on the city YouTube channel.

Fagan and council members provided an update on Anderson Fieldhouse located at Tatlock Park. On Friday, Aug. 9, the Department of Community Services reported the fieldhouse experienced significant flooding through the roof and the construction official deemed the building unsafe. City engineer Aaron Schrager requested authorization for an emergency contract award to ServPro of Central Union County in the amount of $77,566.86, which exceeds the city’s bid threshold of $44,000. The damage from the flooding on Friday, Aug. 9, has been cleaned up and a third-party industrial hygienist has taken samples throughout the building and will provide the results to city staff and council soon.

Council took these additional actions at the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3:

• Approved a resolution appointing Nicole Sawicki as parking services director, effective immediately.

• Certified the 2023 audit review, which is required annually by the state of New Jersey. With chief financial officer Tammie Baldwin, the city of Summit has once again achieved a solid review, with only one recommendation, related to the procedure for charging and billing off-duty police services.

• Awarded a contract to Tiffany Electric for traffic signal replacements at Springfield Avenue and Maple Street, and Springfield Avenue and Beechwood Road, in the amount of $768,220.46. The city of Summit received a grant from the NJ Department of Transportation in the amount of $484,000 for this project.

• Approved the purchase of a new 2024 Bobcat mini-excavator to be used by the Division of Public Works in the amount of $52,081.36.

Fire Chief Eric Evers and Deputy Chief Paul Imbimbo recently shared an update on progress at the new firehouse. The video update is available on the city YouTube channel.

The full meeting is available to view on the city of Summit YouTube channel.