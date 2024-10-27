Commended Students announced in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program

CRANFORD, NJ — The principal, Mark Cantagallo, of Cranford High School, announced that Danielle Burke, Owen Kennedy and Molly Parker have been named Commended Students in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. A letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented to these scholastically talented seniors.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2025 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2025 competition by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the achievement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”