Come for a celebration of design businesses in downtown Summit

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Downtown Inc. is hosting a week-long celebration from April 19 to 26 of downtown Summit’s unique selection of home design businesses. The event is intended to highlight and share the wonderful stores and service businesses in the Summit Design District, catering to all your home needs. SDD is the group of design-focused businesses located in downtown Summit and showcases the best in home design products and services that creates a vibrant and inspiring destination for design enthusiasts.

During this special week, visitors can expect to discover exquisite home decor, high-quality furniture, top-notch painting and lighting solutions, interior design solutions, among other offerings. From modern to classic, minimalist to eclectic, the Summit Design District has something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned interior designer or a homeowner looking to spruce up your living space.

Visitors can also follow @summitdesigndistrict and @summitdowntown on social media where each day they will be sharing a selection of stores and businesses to pique your design senses. See familiar favorites and new spots you didn’t know about! Throughout the week, participating businesses will also be showcasing their work and hosting in-store events. This is a great opportunity to meet local designers, learn about the latest design trends, and get inspired to transform your home this spring.

This year we are celebrating a special kick-off day on Friday, April 19, with unique events at participating businesses and special performances from Summit Street Sounds musicians from 2 to 5 p.m. Here is a sampling of the in-store events and the musician locations that day. Most events are during regular store hours or as noted; please double check with each location:

• Milan, 2 to 5 p.m., Maison 53, corner of Summit and Springfield avenues;

• Candice Lee, 2 to 5 p.m., Lyric Park, Beechwood Road and Bank Street;

• Storer Ave Jazz Project, 2 to 5 p.m., The Promenade, 426 Springfield Ave.;

• Maison 53, 340 Springfield Ave., launching Muddy Paws Pottery exclusive line of handmade ceramics. Maker Laura Hanley is a Summit resident and will be in the shop between 2 and 5 p.m. There will be live music and refreshments to kick off the launch.

• Calico, 115 Summit Ave., sip and shop event with refreshments, $100 raffle and gifts on first-come basis.

• Donna Donaldson Home, 384 Springfield Ave., stop in to enter a raffle for a custom monogrammed blanket, 20% off all in-store upholstery all week;

• My Love Story, 31 Maple St., drinks and nibbles plus 10% off the featured artist of the week;

• Loblolly Curated Home and Gift, 42 Maple St., open until 8 p.m. 10% off the whole store all weekend, wine and cheese Friday and Saturday afternoon, 10% of sales on Friday, April 19, going toward The Candle Lighters of The Arc of Essex County. They will also feature a 15% off sale each day on specific items. Monday, 15% off pillows; Tuesday, 15% off lamps; Wednesday, 15% off artwork; Thursday, 15% off furniture.

• Duxiana, 354 Springfield Ave., special presentations of luxury linens with supreme bed linen design house, Christian Fischbacher from Switzerland, other presentations throughout the week, specials offers and an in-store special gift while supplies last;

• Kanibal & Co, 27 Maple St., Art Installation launch opening party, featuring work by the Summit High School Art Department, from 4 to 7 p.m., and the launching of a vintage home décor pop-up during store hours; and

• Pereaux Interior Design, 20 Beechwood Road, 30% off the entire store as well as 50% off red tag items.

Some other notable events are happening during the rest of Summit Design Week.

• Kanibal & Co., 27 Maple St., Sunday, April 21, Natural Dye workshop where participants will take home four custom dyed napkins for the spring/summer table. Pre Register at https://www.shopkanibal.com/pages/classes-events;

• Maison 53, 340 Springfield Ave., Sip and Snip with renowned Floral Artist TJ McGrath of TJ McGrath Design. TJ will guide each participant and create their own stunning arrangement. A vase and all flowers are included in the cost. Space is limited. Sign up at maison53.com;

• Bedrosian Rugs, 503 Springfield Ave., 30-60% off last year’s inventory;

• Visual Comfort & Co., 410 Springfield Ave., Happy Hour on Tuesday, April 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring drinks, snacks and giveaways;

• RAM Gallery, 84 Summit Ave., Saturday, April 20, from noon to 2 p.m. Meet the artist, Jenny Reinhardt. Jenny will be in the gallery sketching and discussing her work. Complimentary mimosas and small bites will be served. Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., complimentary mimosas and small bites;

• West Elm, 343 Springfield Ave., polycarp flower workshop at West Elm on Thursday, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., register at https://www.polycarpflowers.com/workshops-events;

• Cove Carpet One Floor & Home, 335 Springfield Ave., 10% off custom made to order area rugs, discounts only on cost of material, pad and delivery excluded;

• A. Home, 11 Beechwood Road, 15% off bedding and bath and 25% off Dash and Albert Rugs; and

• Brownie Point Bakery, 3 Beechwood Road, Repurpose, Reuse, Reimagine, a selection of their in store props. Many have asked, so they are selling off some of their window and in store display pieces … to make room for new ones.

Don’t miss this unique celebration of design in downtown Summit from Friday, April 19, to Friday, April 26. Mark your calendars, follow @summitdesigndistrict and @summitdowntown for updates, and get ready to be inspired. For more information, visit our website at www.summitdowntown.org.

Photos Courtesy of Amanda Lynn