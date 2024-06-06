Colucci honored during NJ Sharing Network’s 5K Celebration of Life

OCEAN GROVE, NJ — On Saturday, May 18, more than 40 family members and friends of the late Andrew Colucci, 28, of Cranford, participated in NJ Sharing Network’s 5K Celebration of Life in Ocean Grove to honor his memory and show their support for organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The “Andrew’s Angels” 5K team was one of the largest teams at the event, which brought together thousands of organ and tissue transplant recipients, donor families, living donors and dedicated volunteers.

Colucci, who tragically passed away in 2018, was an organ and tissue donor who saved and enhanced the lives of many others. Colucci’s parents, Karen and Frank Colucci, led the 5K team and expressed great pride in knowing that their son’s legacy of caring for others continues.

Colucci was a graduate of Saint Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business/finance from Monmouth University and was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He was passionate about physical fitness and nutrition and loved to cook and discover new restaurants.

Photo Courtesy of Gary Mignone