Collection drive is launched to support military women overseas

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, in collaboration with the 102 Cavalry Family Readiness Group, has announced the initiation of a special collection drive to support military women from our area currently serving overseas.

“In honoring Women’s History Month, we wanted to do something to extend our gratitude and support to the courageous military women serving overseas,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Through this collection drive, we hope to send a message of appreciation, reminding them that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

The collection, running through Saturday, March 30, aims to gather essential items that will bring comfort and convenience to our brave military women.

The diverse range of items sought includes Midol, Liquid IV, lip balm, feminine wipes, chewing gum, flavored teas, hand sanitizer, hand lotion, face sunscreen, stress balls, fidget boxes and hydration masks, as well as spa socks – fuzzy, cozy socks; over-the-counter UTI medications – example: Azo; over-the-counter yeast infection medication – example: Monistat; throat lozenges/cough drops; small manicure implement sets – nail files and clippers; card games – example: Uno; and tree-shaped air fresheners.

Drop-off locations and hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth;

• Union County Social Services, 342 Westminster Avenue, Elizabeth;

• Union County Public Safety Building, 300 North Avenue East, Westfield; and

• Union Engineering Building, 2325 South Avenue, Scotch Plains.

For more information, contact Jennifer Erdos, from the Union County Office on Women, at 908-527-4216 or email [email protected].